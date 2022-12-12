Gender-based violence is a global crisis that often begins with unhealthy perceptions of masculinity. New work from Canadian social-advocacy group White Ribbon demonstrates that the dangers aren’t just in those perceptions, but just how close many men are to the violent behaviors that spawn as a result.

White Ribbon launched a new campaign, “I Knew All Along,” that demonstrates a new father’s fears about raising a daughter. Created in collaboration with Toronto-based agency Bensimon Byrne, the public service announcement aims to show experiences many women face and encourage male-identified individuals to become conscious of, and accountable for, their actions.

White Ribbon released a two-minute spot that features a new father who, while holding his child in his arms, ponders how to protect his daughter from abusive men. He imagines all the uncomfortable situations and horrible realities women face from bulling to sexual harassment.

Then, the viewpoint switches to reveal the father to be the actual center of each scenario as he’s seen harassing and abusing women and girls. As his past actions come into view, he understands how he could have helped make a better world for his daughter by recognizing the dangers of his own actions sooner.

But despite the story of a new father at its center, the work calls for men to consider how they can eradicate gender violence by having these conversations regardless of whether or not they have children.

“The inspiration for ‘I Knew All Along’ came from the multitude of videos on social platforms, often played for laughs, detailing father’s worries about ‘other boys and men’ as their daughters grow up. It seemed like there was a total lack of self-examination about how they may have treated women or girls in their past,” Joseph Bonnici, chief creative officer at Bensimon Byrne, said in a statement. “We felt in order for this to have a powerful emotional impact and cause the self-examination that we wanted from men, it was imperative to have the penny drop for the viewer at the same time as it does for the father in the film.”

(Captions for the video have not been made available to Adweek. We will update the video once captions have been provided.) White Ribbon

Enacting real change

According to UN Women, the pandemic led to a notable increase in violence against women. By October 2021, 52 countries had integrated preventative measures against gender-based violence into Covid-19 plans. As a response to this and other societal movements such as #MeToo, brands like Lacta, Avon, The Body Shop and many more across the world are starting to aim their marketing efforts towards raising similar awareness.

However, as industry-led coalition Unstereotype Alliance notes, these efforts should also break down harmful gender norms as they often contribute to these violent behaviors—which happens to serve as the guiding principal for White Ribbon’s latest work.

“Displays of harmful gender norms and stereotypes are so ingrained within our culture that it often takes personal experience, such as having a daughter, for many men to recognize these unhealthy behaviors,” Humberto Carolo, executive director at White Ribbon, said in a statement. “’I Knew All Along’ sheds light on the gender-based aggressions that men may have engaged in, whether verbal or behavioral, intentional or unintentional, and reveals why they should not be ignored or minimized.”

You can view the spot, “I Knew All Along” on White Ribbon’s YouTube channel and can learn more about the campaign on its dedicated website.