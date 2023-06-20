This PSA Gives Anti-Abortion Audiences an Ultimatum

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Platforms don’t like exposing audiences to content they disagree with, which was Elaine Cox’s first hurdle when crafting a pro-abortion campaign.

Once she tacked her message onto the right screens, it was about getting people to stick around. And instead of hoping that viewers would ignore the universal temptation of YouTube’s Skip Ad button, she presented anti-abortion audiences with an inescapable dilemma.

“We wanted to do more than say, ‘Hey, friends who already agree with us. Here’s what we think,” said Cox, ECD of creative agency 72andSunny, who used “real stakes” to break through the internet’s echo chambers. “You’re either providing something to someone you really disagree with, or being forced to actually listen to another point of view.”

The creative agency partnered with healthcare brands Wisp, August and Stix, as well as nonprofits Plan C, Mayday and the Abortion Freedom Fund, to revitalize action and advocacy a year into the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The creative, which celebrates the life successes that can stem from abortion access, will run for two weeks in front of anti-abortion YouTube content. The partners will then use the platform’s metrics to provide an accurate number of donations of free medical abortions.

Phase 2 of the campaign will be aimed at remobilizing pro-choice audiences by encouraging donations to the Abortion Freedom Fund. Presenting lines like “Having choice saves lives,” the spot works to disarm politicized verbiage that cuts off conversation while rejecting the conventional scare tactics that deepen these divides.

“Our stance is that abortion care is not political,” said Jennifer Dwork, vp of brand marketing at Wisp, adding that any outrage toward the spot will only spread the message further. “It has become politicized in this country, but the crux of this campaign is about choosing life in whatever form that takes.”

The campaign is also focused on dismantling arguments against abortion that are grounded in personal remorse. Ending with lines including, “Five years after exercising their bodily rights, over 95% of women said it was the right choice for them,” the spot redirects viewers to madebychoice.org, where they can learn more about the sometimes life-threatening circumstances that motivate this choice.

“When you see somebody as human, you stop stereotyping them and start seeing them as nuanced and important,” Cox said. “People are wrestling with whether they should support [abortion] or not, which is why access to this information needs to be brought right up to them so they can’t look away.”