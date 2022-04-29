AdFreak

This DIY Retailer Literally Flipped a House on Its Head to Capture a Life-Changing Moment

British brand B&Q wants to forge an emotional connection in the home improvement category

A woman sits atop a rotating house in B&Q ad
As her house slides into chaos, a woman calmly surveys the change on the horizon.Uncommon Creative Studio, B&Q
Headshot of Brittaney Kiefer
By Brittaney Kiefer

20 seconds ago

Looking to refine your retail marketing campaign? Join leaders from Wayfair, PacSun, Rent the Runway and more at Commerce Week, July 26–28, in NYC. We'll explore purpose-driven marketing, the Metaverse, social commerce, community and more. Save 40% on your pass now! .

Marketing from the home improvement sector tends to hit a single note, encouraging people to constantly notice flaws and fix up their houses. Floods of interior design content on social media may also make some people feel as if their homes will always fall short of an idealized, Instaworthy image of a dwelling.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney is Adweek's European creativity editor.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Change the Ref Lost Class
Awards & Honors

Leo Burnett Chicago and Change the Ref Take Top Spots at the Clio Awards

By Kyle O’Brien

Logos for PHD, Burger Kind and OKRP.
Accounts

Burger King Names OKRP Its US Creative Agency of Record

By Jameson Fleming

A still from the show Swimming with Sharks.
NewFronts

Roku Surpasses 20 Billion Streaming Hours as Supply Chain Woes Continue

By Mollie Cahillane

James Corden and Paul McCartney embracing.
TV Upfronts

James Corden Will Leave CBS’ The Late Late Show in 2023

By Jason Lynch

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

You Might Like

The Importance of Digital Accessibility in the New Economy

By Ajit Kara

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By Stuart Feil

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision

Stop Talking at Consumers and Start Listening to Them

By Tim Glomb, VP Content and Data, Cheetah Digital