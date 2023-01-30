Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

The first five years of a child’s life are a crucial stage of development, but research shows that few people understand how this period shapes future adults and society. That issue is now coming into the spotlight in Britain, where a member of its royal family–Catherine, Princess of Wales–is spearheading a major campaign to raise awareness of the importance of early childhood.

Shaping Us will be a long-term initiative from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which The Princess of Wales established in 2021. It aims to make early childhood development a bigger societal priority, rather than a niche concern of parents or the scientific community.

The Princess of Wales will front the campaign alongside British public figures such as singer and TV presenter Rochelle Humes, rapper Professor Green, broadcaster Fearne Cotton and sports pundit Ugo Monye. A 90-second film will run in cinemas and online, while outdoor ads will appear in locations including London’s Piccadilly Lights at Piccadilly Circus.

The claymation ad tells the story of a girl named Layla as she develops from the fetal period to age five. At birth, the clay Layla is malleable and raw. As she grows older, navigates new experiences and gains support from people around her, her world expands and she becomes more fully formed. The only color in the film comes from squiggly lines on Layla’s forehead, representing her brain neurons firing.

By Layla’s fifth birthday party, her shape grows firmer and her world transforms into full color.

“From pregnancy to age five, our brains develop faster than at any other time in our lives,” the ad tells viewers. “Our early childhood shapes the adults we become.”

As Layla grows up, her world transforms into full color. The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood

London-based agency Wonderhood Studios created the campaign, while animation studio Blinkink produced the film.

A societal issue

The Princess of Wales’ foundation tasked Wonderhood with helping people understand why early childhood development matters, the agency’s creatives Sofie Bergstrand and Simone Weilborg told Adweek. New data from the Centre for Early Childhood reveals that one in three (36%) adults report knowing just a little or nothing about how children develop in their earliest years.

Wonderhood consulted a scientist to accurately represent different stages of a child’s growth through the film. According to Professor Eamon McCroy, professor of developmental neuroscience and psychopathology at University College London and a member of the Centre for Early Childhood’s advisory group, during the earliest years of childhood, more than a million connections between the nerve cells are formed every second–faster than any other time in a person’s life.

“Hopefully this [campaign] can spark conversation, make people think about it differently and start asking for change. In the end we need more funding and better environments for children,” Weilborg said.

Since establishing the Centre for Early Childhood, The Princess of Wales has commissioned research into the topic and collaborated with the public and private sector to raise awareness.

“The way we develop during our early childhood, fundamentally shapes our whole lives. From our ability to form relationships to our mental and physical well-being as adults,” The Princess of Wales said in a statement. “All of society has a role to play in this, even if you are not directly involved in a child’s life.”

The Royal Foundation is the charitable organization of The Prince and Princess of Wales and has set up previous programs such as Coach Core Foundation, which helps young people get involved with sports, and the Invictus Games, a sporting event supporting wounded, injured and sick servicepeople and veterans.