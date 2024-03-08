#SMW is right around the corner. Join us April 9-11 in NYC to get up to speed on all the latest strategies, technologies and trends you need to be following. Register now .

Amid a growing international movement to make workplaces more “menopause-friendly,” creative agency Mekanism is calling on the ad industry to officially codify menopause support in benefit policies.

Mekanism has launched a six-point policy called “The Moenoclause,” which outlines workplace rights and benefits for those experiencing menopause. The agency is encouraging other industry employers to adopt the Moenoclause and make it as common as benefits such as maternity leave policies.

The principles are:

Menopause awareness and education resources available for all employees.

Managers receive menopause-related training to understand symptoms and how to support colleagues.

Flexible work environments or time off for employees experiencing menopause symptoms.

Free virtual access to treatment and counseling with providers trained in menopause care.

Employee forum for discussing menopause online or in person.

Accommodations available for those experiencing hot flashes such as temperature adjustment or desk fans.

Katie Jensen, group creative director of Mekanism, told ADWEEK that while menopause has recently begun to enter mainstream conversations, “the U.S. doesn’t do enough to support women going through the menopause transition, and we know the ad industry isn’t doing enough.”

Many of the benefits outlined in the Moenoclause will already exist in some agencies’ polices, but clarifying and codifying rights for those going through menopause could help destigmatize the experience in workplaces, said Jensen.

“It’s important to recognize how many women there are in this industry, and that this is something we’ll all go through,” she said.

After adopting The Moenoclause, Mekanism is also asking agencies to join a wider movement to eradicate taboos surrounding menopause. The company plans to develop a national campaign to launch in October, World Menopause Month, that will target other industries besides advertising.

In research from the firm Maven, 40% of those going through menopause said it interferes with work weekly. And a 2021 survey by the Mayo Clinic revealed that 10% of women between ages 45 to 60 had taken time off in the previous year because of menopause symptoms, costing businesses about $1.8 billion.





Mekanism

Outside of the ad industry, the movement for menopause support in workplaces has already begun. The U.K. is leading the way, with more than 50 British companies, including HSBC and Unilever, having been certified as “menopause-friendly” through an accreditation developed by professional training firm Henpicked.

U.S. employers are slowly following suit. Last year, for example, New York City Mayor Eric Adams promised “to change the stigma around menopause in this city” and “create more menopause-friendly workplaces for our city workers.”