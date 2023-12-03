The Creatorverse Exchange Reel: Yasmine Sahid & Kelly Burke

Save 50% on your Social Media Week pass ! Join leading brands and agencies in NYC this April 9–11 to learn about emerging trends, tools and strategies. Register now—savings expire Dec. 11 .

The Creatorverse Exchange is a program created by Meta and Adweek that brings together marketing executives and top creators to work together to Democratize Creativity and solve for some of the biggest brand challenges marketers are facing today. This series of Reels is a showcase of the collaboration between these creators and brand marketers.

This campaign shows how awkward moments can be made better with Avocados from Mexico®! The iconic jingle is being used in this video to break the news to her boyfriend about his bad haircut. This simple concept brings back the focus to the Avocados From Mexico® jingle and always good brand message!

Created by

Yasmine Sahid – @yasmine_sahid on Instagram

Kelly Burke, Director of Brand Marketing & Strategy at Avocados from Mexico (AFM)