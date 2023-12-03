The Creatorverse Exchange Reel: Emmanuel Duverneau and Sherene Jagla

Save 50% on your Social Media Week pass ! Join leading brands and agencies in NYC this April 9–11 to learn about emerging trends, tools and strategies. Register now—savings expire Dec. 11 .

The Creatorverse Exchange is a program created by Meta and Adweek that brings together marketing executives and top creators to work together to Democratize Creativity and solve for some of the biggest brand challenges marketers are facing today. This series of Reels is a showcase of the collaboration between these creators and brand marketers.

The video aims to showcase the similarities of Impossible Foods and actual meat. Emmanuel will engage with different “testers” to gauge if they can tell which is Impossible meat. The purpose of the video is to demonstrate the similarities and tastiness of Impossible Meat.

Created By

Emmanuel Duverneau – @emmanuel.duverneau on Instagram

Sherene Jagla, Chief Demand Officer at Impossible Foods