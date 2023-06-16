The Creative Collective's Mission to Cultivate Culture

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

They say if you don’t see what you want in the world, go out and make it. That’s exactly what Imani Ellis did when she founded The Creative Collective in her apartment.

The Creative Collective serves as a space for diverse creatives to come together to network and offer educational resources. From that, CultureCon was born. The conference serves as a major destination for diverse young professionals to meet and learn, broadening the mission of The Creative Collective.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Ellis, founder and CEO, she she shares her journey and why spaces for diversity matter.

