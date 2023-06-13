Ben Soffer on the Art of Engaging Your Online Community

Leaders from Colgate , TikTok , Amazon and more will gather at Commerceweek to discuss how to leverage new strategies, trends and tech to drive ROI and growth. Join us July 11–12 in NYC .

Although he’s known as “the boy with no job” on social media, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Ben Soffer successfully transitioned from being an influencer marketer to becoming an influencer himself.

After graduating from Yeshiva University, Soffer began his career in the marketing industry, leading influencer and social strategies for major companies at Marina Maher Communications, VaynerMedia and Blue Hour Studios.

Later, he pivoted his career as he leaned into his social account @boywithnojob, which instantly went viral as the companion page to his wife, viral meme queen Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob).

Now, Soffer is the founder and CEO of Spritz Society, an award-winning line of ready-to-drink premium sparkling cocktails that launched direct-to-consumer in 2021 and now is in retail across the U.S. In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Soffer to discuss what he learned from his previous work in social strategy, how Spritz Society is different from other beverages out there and what’s next for him.

