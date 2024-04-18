TechMagic Podcast: The Promise and Caveats of AirChat

Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek , the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save .

On this week’s episode of TechMagic, host Cathy Hackl and guest host Lee Kebler discuss AirChat, a new social audio app.

AirChat uses voice transcription to turn your voice into a text note. Kebler describes AirChat as a walkie-talkie for people to discuss a specific subject and questions how the app received approval from the Apple App Store.

Later in the episode, they talk about an art project called Nuca, a deepfake camera that can remove the subject’s clothes using AI. They touch on how AI can shift reality and undermine privacy, and the importance of legislature and governance around deepfake AIs, especially among vulnerable populations.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.