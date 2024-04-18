Adweek Podcasts

TechMagic Podcast: The Promise and Caveats of AirChat

The new social audio app uses voice transcription to turn your voice into a text note

Cathy Hackl Headshot SciFiCathy HacklCathy Hackl AR VR Futurist Speaker Future
By Cathy Hackl

Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek, the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save.

On this week’s episode of TechMagic, host Cathy Hackl and guest host Lee Kebler discuss AirChat, a new social audio app.

AirChat uses voice transcription to turn your voice into a text note. Kebler describes AirChat as a walkie-talkie for people to discuss a specific subject and questions how the app received approval from the Apple App Store.

Later in the episode, they talk about an art project called Nuca, a deepfake camera that can remove the subject’s clothes using AI. They touch on how AI can shift reality and undermine privacy, and the importance of legislature and governance around deepfake AIs, especially among vulnerable populations.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

In this week's episode, host Cathy Hackl returns from Summit at Sea where she shared a talk about spatial computing and wearables.

TechMagic Podcast: RIP Apple Car, Hello Apple Robots

Cathy Hackl Headshot SciFiCathy HacklCathy Hackl AR VR Futurist Speaker Future

Cathy Hackl

Cathy Hackl is a highly respected global business and gaming executive, tech futurist, and media personality. She’s a leading authority in emerging tech, spatial computing and gaming and co-founded Journey where she advises companies, brands, cities and governments with gaming, AR, AI, spatial computing, metaverse, virtual world strategies and strategic foresight. Brands like Nike, Walmart, Louis Vuitton, and Clinique have trusted her to guide them into new virtual spaces on their emerging tech journeys. She’s worked at Amazon Web Services, Magic Leap and HTC VIVE.

Recommended articles