TechMagic Podcast: RIP Apple Car, Hello Apple Robots

In this week’s episode, host Cathy Hackl returns from Summit at Sea where she shared a talk about spatial computing and wearables.

The hosts discuss Apple discontinuing the Apple car. They discuss Apple and home-focused development like robots and security within the Apple ecosystem.

Lee brings up the FCC to vote on restoring net neutrality rules and the importance of a federal-level net neutrality decision. They talk about how video games act like banks and how potential regulations and consumer protections could come to games.

Later in the episode, Hackl interviews Ori Inbar, co-founder of the Augmented World Expo and founder of Super Ventures.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.