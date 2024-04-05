Adweek Podcasts

TechMagic Podcast: April Fools and AI

Plus, an interview with PARQOR Founder Andrew Rosen, author of the Medium Shift

ADWEEK
Cathy Hackl Headshot SciFiCathy HacklCathy Hackl AR VR Futurist Speaker Future
By Cathy Hackl

#SMW is right around the corner. Join us April 9-11 in NYC to get up to speed on all the latest strategies, technologies and trends you need to be following. Register now.

In this episode, host Cathy Hackl and guest host Lee Kebler discuss their favorite April Fools’ Day pranks in tech. Hackl shares an April Fool’s from Gary Marcus about an OpenAI sneak peek.

More in AI news, the CEO of StabilityAI stepped down. Kebler talks about Lego’s apology for using AI art. They segway into what’s happening on the Internet including Steve Wozniak suing YouTube, Pornhub being blocked in Texas and why video games can’t quit microtransactions. Lee explains Oregon’s governor signing the nation’s first right-to-repair bill.

Later in the episode, Hackl interviews Andrew Rosen, founder of PARQOR and author of the Medium Shift.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

The Florida bill bans social media for those under 14, while the Tennessee ELVIS Act protects artists' likenesses from AI.

TechMagic Podcast: New Social Media Laws in Flordia and Tennessee Adopts the ELVIS Act

Cathy Hackl Headshot SciFiCathy HacklCathy Hackl AR VR Futurist Speaker Future

Cathy Hackl

Cathy Hackl is a highly respected global business and gaming executive, tech futurist, and media personality. She’s a leading authority in emerging tech, spatial computing and gaming and co-founded Journey where she advises companies, brands, cities and governments with gaming, AR, AI, spatial computing, metaverse, virtual world strategies and strategic foresight. Brands like Nike, Walmart, Louis Vuitton, and Clinique have trusted her to guide them into new virtual spaces on their emerging tech journeys. She’s worked at Amazon Web Services, Magic Leap and HTC VIVE.

Recommended articles