#SMW is right around the corner. Join us April 9-11 in NYC to get up to speed on all the latest strategies, technologies and trends you need to be following. Register now .

In this episode, host Cathy Hackl and guest host Lee Kebler discuss a wild week in laws and regulations. Kebler shares a Florida bill prohibiting those 14 years and younger from joining social media. While some social media regulation could be useful, the question is, how is it enforceable? They discuss the implications of the Internet divided and monitored State by State for companies and consumers.

Later in the episode, they discuss an AI resolution passed by the UN General Assembly. Lee talks about the bonuses and gaps in the Tennessee ELVIS Act to ensure an artist’s likeness cannot be created by AI.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.