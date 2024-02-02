Adweek Podcasts

TechMagic Podcast: The Apple Vision Pro Is Here

It's time to have a serious conversation about spatial computing

TechMagic podcast host Cathy Hackl
Cathy Hackl discusses why she’s excited to be an Apple Vision Pro developer.
By Cathy Hackl

In this episode of TechMagic, host Cathy Hackl and guest host Lee Kebler talk about the launch of Apple Vision Pro and continue their conversations around spatial computing.

Hackl discusses why she’s excited to be an Apple Vision Pro developer and how she’s ready to have serious conversations about spatial computing and the Vision Pro hardware. Lee thinks the launch and its related media attention are preparing the population for “wow” moments in the next iteration of the Vision Pro.

They segue into AI with talks of Taylor Swift deepfakes and possible legislation to protect against it. They also discuss robots and haptics and why “personas,” a reflection of you, work for a 3D presence.

Cathy Hackl

Cathy Hackl is a highly respected global business and gaming executive, tech futurist, and media personality. She’s a leading authority in emerging tech, spatial computing and gaming and co-founded Journey where she advises companies, brands, cities and governments with gaming, AR, AI, spatial computing, metaverse, virtual world strategies and strategic foresight. Brands like Nike, Walmart, Louis Vuitton, and Clinique have trusted her to guide them into new virtual spaces on their emerging tech journeys. She’s worked at Amazon Web Services, Magic Leap and HTC VIVE.

