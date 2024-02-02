TechMagic Podcast: The Apple Vision Pro Is Here

Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week , April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass .

In this episode of TechMagic, host Cathy Hackl and guest host Lee Kebler talk about the launch of Apple Vision Pro and continue their conversations around spatial computing.

Hackl discusses why she’s excited to be an Apple Vision Pro developer and how she’s ready to have serious conversations about spatial computing and the Vision Pro hardware. Lee thinks the launch and its related media attention are preparing the population for “wow” moments in the next iteration of the Vision Pro.

They segue into AI with talks of Taylor Swift deepfakes and possible legislation to protect against it. They also discuss robots and haptics and why “personas,” a reflection of you, work for a 3D presence.

Come for the tech, stay for the magic. Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.