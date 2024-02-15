Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week , April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass .

In this week’s episode, host Cathy Hackl and guest host Lee Kebler recap the Super Bowl and the tech they noticed during the show. Kebler finally had a chance to demo the Apple Vision Pro and they discuss the use of AI on the device, as well as how it compares to the Meta Quest 3. They also discuss Disney’s $1.5 billion stake in Epic Games.

Later in the episode, Hackl interviews Nic Hill, co-founder and head of interactive at Sawhorse Productions.

