TechMagic Podcast: Tech at the Super Bowl and the Future of Video Games

Plus, an interview with Nic Hill, co-founder and head of interactive at Sawhorse Productions

Host Cathy Hackl and guest host Lee Kebler recap the Super Bowl and the tech they noticed during the show.ADWEEK
By Cathy Hackl

In this week’s episode, host Cathy Hackl and guest host Lee Kebler recap the Super Bowl and the tech they noticed during the show. Kebler finally had a chance to demo the Apple Vision Pro and they discuss the use of AI on the device, as well as how it compares to the Meta Quest 3. They also discuss Disney’s $1.5 billion stake in Epic Games.

Later in the episode, Hackl interviews Nic Hill, co-founder and head of interactive at Sawhorse Productions.

Make sure to tune into the feed on Friday for AIQ presented by Microsoft, which aims to help professionals level up their AI knowledge.

Come for the tech, stay for the magic. Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

Cathy Hackl

Cathy Hackl is a highly respected global business and gaming executive, tech futurist, and media personality. She’s a leading authority in emerging tech, spatial computing and gaming and co-founded Journey where she advises companies, brands, cities and governments with gaming, AR, AI, spatial computing, metaverse, virtual world strategies and strategic foresight. Brands like Nike, Walmart, Louis Vuitton, and Clinique have trusted her to guide them into new virtual spaces on their emerging tech journeys. She’s worked at Amazon Web Services, Magic Leap and HTC VIVE.

