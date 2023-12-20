TechMagic Podcast: Murderbot Diaries and the Adobe-Figma Merger Failure

The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

On this week’s episode of TechMagic, host Cathy Hackl and guest host Lee Kebler discuss Hackl’s finished manuscript for her fifth book written with a previous guest, Irena Cronin, called Spatial Computing: An AI-Driven Business Revolution. Kebler thinks spatial computing will be a tech pillar over the next few years, and the duo discuss what to look forward to in 2024.

They also discuss Murderbot Diaries, a Hugo Award-winning sci-fi book series that Apple is adapting into a television series, the Figma-Adobe merger failure, and Epic, Meta and Unity joining the Alliance for OpenUSD.

Later in the episode, Hackl interviews Nick Vinckier, director of corporate innovation at Chalhoub Group.

