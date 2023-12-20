Adweek Podcasts

TechMagic Podcast: Murderbot Diaries and the Adobe-Figma Merger Failure

Plus, guest Nick Vinckier, director of corporate innovation at Chalhoub Group

Headshot of Cathy Hackl
By Cathy Hackl

On this week’s episode of TechMagic, host Cathy Hackl and guest host Lee Kebler discuss Hackl’s finished manuscript for her fifth book written with a previous guest, Irena Cronin, called Spatial Computing: An AI-Driven Business Revolution. Kebler thinks spatial computing will be a tech pillar over the next few years, and the duo discuss what to look forward to in 2024.

They also discuss Murderbot Diaries, a Hugo Award-winning sci-fi book series that Apple is adapting into a television series, the Figma-Adobe merger failure, and Epic, Meta and Unity joining the Alliance for OpenUSD.

Later in the episode, Hackl interviews Nick Vinckier, director of corporate innovation at Chalhoub Group.

Come for the tech, stay for the magic. Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

