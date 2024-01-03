Adweek Podcasts

TechMagic Podcast: Creativity in the New Year

Plus, our guest is Jeffery B. Madoff, author of Creative Careers: Making a Living with Your Ideas

Host Cathy Hackl interviews Jeffery B. Madoff, author of Creative Careers: Making a Living with Your Ideas.Adweek
Headshot of Cathy Hackl
By Cathy Hackl

In a shorter version of the usual podcast, TechMagic starts the year off with an inspiring interview to help you get your creative endeavors going in 2024.

Tech and gaming executive, Cathy Hackl and guest host Lee Kebler release their 11th episode of TechMagic, the show that dives deep into today’s tech news and explores the future of tech and gaming. This week is a slightly different format from the holidays. 

Hackl interviews Jeffery B. Madoff, author of Creative Careers: Making a Living with Your Ideas. Creatives can control their careers whether inside corporate America or launching something new in 2024. Get inspired with great ideas and creativity in the new year. Hackl and Madoff discuss the importance of expressing your creativity, the creativity landscape and whether tech is helping creativity or hindering it. 

Come for the tech, stay for the magic. Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

Headshot of Cathy Hackl

Cathy Hackl

Cathy Hackl is a highly respected global business and gaming executive, tech futurist, and media personality. She’s a leading authority in emerging tech, spatial computing and gaming and co-founded Journey where she advises companies, brands, cities and governments with gaming, AR, AI, spatial computing, metaverse, virtual world strategies and strategic foresight. Brands like Nike, Walmart, Louis Vuitton, and Clinique have trusted her to guide them into new virtual spaces on their emerging tech journeys. She’s worked at Amazon Web Services, Magic Leap and HTC VIVE.

