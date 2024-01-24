The Next Generation at Work and the Future of Broadcasting

Turn raw social media metrics into strategies that drive impact. Learn how at Social Media Week , this April 9–11 in NYC. Register today to save 35% on your pass .

In this week’s episode, host Cathy Hackl reports back from speaking at the DLD Conference and then Davos. Artificial intelligence seemed to be the topic on every panel.

Hackl and co-host Lee Kebler talk about tech layoffs and the changes in work culture that millennials and Gen Z are bringing about. Kebler says it’s up to millennials to lead the way as they take leadership positions and find ways to tackle the new challenges of managing Gen Z.

Hackl, who is an Apple Vision Pro developer, talks about her experience ordering the 3D headset. They talk about misconceptions about Vision Pro and spatial computing, as well as the parallels between this moment in tech and the mobile computing revolution.

Alex Kipman, who was a vice president at Microsoft, announced a new company at Davos called Analog that focuses on edge AI.

The best-selling game of 2023 was Hogwarts Legacy, marking the first time since 2008 that Call of Duty or a Rockstar Game title was not the best-selling game of the year. Minecraft partnered with Planet Earth for education.

Broadcasting isn’t necessarily television anymore, and gaming is taking on an important role. Walmart partners with Unity to bring active storefronts to video games, but also closes its R&D unit, Store No. 8.

