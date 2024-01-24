Adweek Podcasts

The Next Generation at Work and the Future of Broadcasting

Plus, host Cathy Hackl reports back from DLD and Davos

Headshot of Cathy Hackl
By Cathy Hackl

Turn raw social media metrics into strategies that drive impact. Learn how at Social Media Week, this April 9–11 in NYC. Register today to save 35% on your pass.

In this week’s episode, host Cathy Hackl reports back from speaking at the DLD Conference and then Davos. Artificial intelligence seemed to be the topic on every panel.

Hackl and co-host Lee Kebler talk about tech layoffs and the changes in work culture that millennials and Gen Z are bringing about. Kebler says it’s up to millennials to lead the way as they take leadership positions and find ways to tackle the new challenges of managing Gen Z.

Hackl, who is an Apple Vision Pro developer, talks about her experience ordering the 3D headset. They talk about misconceptions about Vision Pro and spatial computing, as well as the parallels between this moment in tech and the mobile computing revolution.

Alex Kipman, who was a vice president at Microsoft, announced a new company at Davos called Analog that focuses on edge AI.

The best-selling game of 2023 was Hogwarts Legacy, marking the first time since 2008 that Call of Duty or a Rockstar Game title was not the best-selling game of the year. Minecraft partnered with Planet Earth for education.

Broadcasting isn’t necessarily television anymore, and gaming is taking on an important role. Walmart partners with Unity to bring active storefronts to video games, but also closes its R&D unit, Store No. 8.

Come for the tech, stay for the magic. Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

In this episode guest host Lee Kebler and producer, Lily Snyder take over hosting duty to discuss the week of AI.

TechMagic Podcast: Apple’s AI Update and Weird Pet Tech From CES

Headshot of Cathy Hackl

Cathy Hackl

Cathy Hackl is a highly respected global business and gaming executive, tech futurist, and media personality. She’s a leading authority in emerging tech, spatial computing and gaming and co-founded Journey where she advises companies, brands, cities and governments with gaming, AR, AI, spatial computing, metaverse, virtual world strategies and strategic foresight. Brands like Nike, Walmart, Louis Vuitton, and Clinique have trusted her to guide them into new virtual spaces on their emerging tech journeys. She’s worked at Amazon Web Services, Magic Leap and HTC VIVE.

Recommended articles