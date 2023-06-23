Stonewall Inn and the Future of Pride

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Did you know that Pride was born at The Stonewall Inn? The bar’s riot in 1969 sparked the celebration of Pride Month worldwide.

Stonewall Inn is a gay bar in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York. It is famous for being the site of the Stonewall riots of 1969, which is widely regarded as the most significant event that led to the gay liberation movement and the modern fight for LGBTQ+ rights in the United States. To this day, The Stonewall Inn continues to remain a beacon of equality for LGBTQ+ spaces all over.

The bar’s nonprofit organization, The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGI), helps grassroots advocacy groups and individuals who support LGBTQ+ communities. SIGI provides educational, strategic and financial assistance to those who face social intolerance in the U.S. and other parts of the world. Its goal is to provide crucial support to people who suffer from discrimination and fear.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Stacy Lentz, an LGBTQ+ activist and co-owner of The Stonewall Inn, as she shares more about the bar’s history. Lentz is also the CEO of The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.