Many of today’s young adults would likely trace their first lessons on logic and problem-solving back to the early days of Nick Jr.’s Blue’s Clues and, in particular, Steve Burns. If the robust emotional response to last year’s 25th anniversary marketing was any indication, many still feel beholden to the former host.

Today, in a campaign from tech and logistics brand Flock Freight, Burns is helping business-minded adults reignite that childlike curiosity to solve a different mystery: just how much is a “fuckload?” And is it greater or smaller than a “shitload?”

Flock first teased the new team-up with Burns and agency Maximum Effort on Nov. 9 via its social media channels. Naturally, the team kept the glimpse clean.

Tomorrow Steve gets the answer to an important question. Yeah, that Steve ???? pic.twitter.com/DxXL6g3NsE — Flock Freight (@FlockFreight) November 9, 2022

The full campaign that follows puts a surprisingly adult spin on Burns’ discernible investigative skills in ads where he visits a Flock warehouse and speaks to personnel about its shipping methods.

“How much exactly is a fuckload?” Burns asks with the same innocent wonder that made him a household name decades ago. From there, Flock employees explain that customers can hire the company to ship products by the “fuckload,” which roughly equates to anything more than 40 feet, or by smaller 10 to 40-foot increments—also known as a “shitload.”

But the campaign’s purpose isn’t just to see a renowned family TV star use spicy language. The ads highlight Flock Freight’s Shared Truckload model, which allows customers to rent only the space strictly needed and share freights with other, smaller loads—a feature that Flock’s CMO, Orlando Baeza, notes as an economic and sustainability win.

“Benefiting the climate is built into the business,” Baeza told Adweek. “The more we pool freight, the more metric tons of [carbon emissions] we’re taking out of the atmosphere—to the tune of tens of thousands.”

Maximum Effort, Flock Freight

An old friend

While the campaign’s edgier tone aligns with Maximum Effort’s telltale ethos, Flock’s campaign is a clear departure from what audiences are used to seeing from Burns. But from a cultural and comedic standpoint—and after mulling over casting options, which included “serious investigative journalists”—Baeza said the Blue’s Clues icon was a unique and fun fit.

“As we started going through our options, what came to our mind was, ‘maybe it’s funnier if we actually lean into the parody side of this,’” he explained. “That’s where Steve Burns came up in the conversation. And he had that recent viral video come out that kind of welcomed him back into the world.”

Added Maximum Effort’s president George Dewey, “Flock and Steve’s willingness to have fun was really inspiring. The freight industry and the host of Blues Clues wouldn’t normally set up the expectation for this kind of cheeky work, yet here we are!”

For Burns, the campaign provided a chance to connect with audiences in a new, fun way.

Maximum Effort, Flock Freight

“This was such a fun experience,” Burns told Adweek. “I got to work with truly hilarious people and also take a deep dive into one of the most pressing questions of our time.”

More importantly, Burns felt as though the ads came with a mission: “I felt we were doing important work—deeply exploring forgotten yet important units of measure.”

Delivering a new identity

The campaign supports the brand’s recent identity refresh, which Beaza saw as an opportunity to bring fresh energy to conversations concerning the supply chain. It’s also a way to firmly identify Flock as a serious contender in the tech and logistics industries.

“It’s a little bit of our coming out party, our ‘plant a flag’ moment,” he shared. “Flock has been growing. Business is incredibly healthy and we make a lot of sense for a lot of people.”

Those people that Baeza speaks of include both shippers and carriers. With the Shared Truckload model, Baeza sees a way to benefit shippers with more cost-effective options and truck drivers with more business.

Maximum Effort, Flock Freight

“What you’ll see is us continuing to wrap our arms around [the truck driver] community and show how we appreciate them and the work that they do, which is why one of the pillars for our company is, ‘how do we put more money in their pockets?’”

Overall, Beaza hopes that the identity refresh, which reflects a modernized logo and color palette, and more culture-forward marketing will drive home the idea that Flock is taking a wholly different approach to logistics.

“We’re building distinction,” he said. “We’re building a brand that stands on its own away from the competition. When we got into the rebrand, we wanted to build something that would mimic the feel and culture of this company, but also serve as an abstraction of what our product is.”