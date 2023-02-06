Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse, May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.
Acclaimed filmmaker Ridley Scott is famous for sweeping Hollywood sagas, from Blade Runner to Gladiator to House of Gucci. His latest project is an epic on a smaller scale, shot entirely on a Samsung smartphone.
Scott used Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 Ultra to make his short film, titled Behold, which runs just under four minutes. While it shows off the phone’s camera capabilities, it also demonstrates Scott’s signature visual style and storytelling prowess.
The director shot Behold in December in the banlieue of Kalliste in Marseille, France, an area with a negative reputation for crime and poverty. The film’s title refers to the maxim, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” and invites viewers to find beauty in a challenging environment.
According to an official description, the story “follows a young man, confronted by hostility and aggression, chased into a world where he’s forced to find his escape, his own version of peace.”
The film also features an original poem from British-Jamaican performer and poet Jeremiah Brown.
“The idea is allegorical,” Scott said in a statement. “It’s a very simple, emotional piece of storytelling. Shooting on a phone, we were able to access real environments and smaller spaces.”
Luke Scott, the director and writer known for films such as The Martian, wrote Behold. Ridley Scott Creative Group produced it in association with Plan’it and Cheil.
As part of its promotions for Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung has also enlisted South Korean director Na Hong-jin to create his own project with the phone.
This is the second time that Ridley Scott’s production company RSA Films has made a piece of narrative storytelling for Samsung Galaxy. In 2021, director Joe Wright—known for his movies Pride & Prejudice and Atonement—shot a puppetry short film called “Princess and Peppernose,” using a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Though Ridley Scott is better known for his Hollywood blockbusters–including the upcoming Gladiator sequel—he also has a long history directing commercials, notably Apple’s iconic Super Bowl spot “1984.” His last ad was a 2019 campaign for Hennessy.
