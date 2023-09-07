Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Four years after falling out of the FTSE 100 list, British retailer Marks and Spencer (M&S) reclaimed its spot among the top companies on the London Stock Exchange last week, bolstered in part by strong apparel sales. On the way to shaking off its frumpy image, the once beleaguered brand is seeking to continue its success with a new campaign starring Golden Globe-nominated actress Sienna Miller.

In the latest iteration of the “Anything But Ordinary” campaign, created by agency House 337, Miller shows off the versatility of M&S’ autumn/winter collection. Set to a soundtrack of Peaches’ “Boys Wanna Be Her,” the ad follows the actress as she playfully tries on various items and adopts different personas based on the looks.

M&S enlisted Miller as a brand ambassador as it seeks to win over younger shoppers, the retailer’s clothing and home marketing director, Anna Braithwaite, told Adweek.

“We’ve really had Sienna at the top of our wish list for a while now,” Braithwaite added. “It really felt like she would inspire our customers, particularly the younger customers that we’re trying to bring back through the door.”

“We started working with [Miller] about eight months ago and we shared some of the initial products that we had in mind,” she continued. “She tried them all on and said what outfits she loved, which ones that she felt most at home in and what she felt she would actually wear.”

The ad will be broadcast on TV and VOD in the U.K. and Ireland, primarily through the channels ITV, Channel 4 and Sky. The campaign also incorporates roadside out-of-home, print ads in publications including Vogue and The Times, full escalator ribbons at Oxford Circus and Kings Cross, and digital and social media activity. Media agency Mindshare secured the media placements.

Back in fashion

For years M&S, one of the U.K.’s largest retailers, has struggled, particularly on the clothing side. Now, as the return to the FTSE 100 indicates, the business appears to be bouncing back, with sales up 9.6% to $15B (£12B) in the financial year ending April 1.

The campaign with Miller is the brand’s latest attempt to revamp its image in fashion.

“We are trying to get people to change their perceptions of M&S and really drive the style agenda, and over the last couple of seasons we’ve made headway,” Braithwaite said.

The campaign will also run in stores, with window displays and digital screens showing content with Miller. The outfits featured in the ad will be displayed at the front of stores and there will be QR codes shoppers can use to order any product that’s sold out.

“While some retailers have definitely pulled back on stores, we’ve spent tens of millions of pounds over the last couple of years on windows and digitizing many of our stores, so that when you go in, hopefully the shopping experience will be better and drive more inspiration,” Braithwaite said. “We are trying to look at every single channel and just make sure that we are best in class and driving style at every opportunity.”