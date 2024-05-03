Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek , the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save .

Food is often described as a universal language that brings people together. In recent years, various content creators such as QCP have taken over social media with their food creations. Known for preparing different Italian dishes, Gianluca Conte—also known as QCP—has compiled some of his favorites in his new cookbook called Italian/American.

If you spend any time on TikTok, you’re likely to come across QCP. He’s exuberant, energetic and knows his Italian food. For many Italians like QCP, cooking is more than just a way of preparing food; it’s a way of life. In his first cookbook, Italian/American, Conte takes readers on a culinary journey that explores his two cultural backgrounds. The cookbook includes recipes from his hometown of Ischia, located off the coast of Naples, as well as other regions of Italy and his American roots. What distinguishes an authentically Italian dish from an Italian-American one? Is it the ingredients or the cooking method used? The answer is complex, but Conte aims to clarify it, one drop of olive oil at a time.

From creating fresh pasta from scratch to preparing the perfect chicken parmesan, Italian/American will teach you everything you need to know about Italian cooking while keeping you entertained.

In this episode of Young Influentials, ADWEEK digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Conte as he shares his passion for cooking, his new book and what we can expect to see from him soon.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora or iHeartRadio.