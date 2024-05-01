Inside Pinterest's Mission to Take Over the Desert

Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek , the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save .

When it comes to planning outfits for music festivals or themed events, many of us seek inspiration from Pinterest. This year, the platform had activations at Coachella for both weekends, bringing our mood boards and visions to life.

During the music festival in April, Pinterest introduced a unique experience at Coachella called the Pinterest Manifest Station. This customized activation provided attendees with the opportunity to explore new ways to express themselves while incorporating festival trends. The activation included a range of ethereal-inspired photo opportunities as well as popular beauty and styling experiences.

“People turn to Pinterest to find inspiration, figure out what’s right for them, and shop their visions into reality. We see a frenzy of that activity among our Gen Z users every year when it comes to festival season, starting with Coachella,” said Sara Pollack, vice president of global consumer marketing. “Searches for Coachella start spiking as early as January 5, giving us an early peek into what trends are likely to pop at the festival.”

In this episode of Young Influentials, ADWEEK digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Pollack as she shares why the company decided to activate in the desert, and if it’s worth it for other brands to do the same.

