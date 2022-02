Before departing from Boston-based agency Arnold Worldwide, associate producer Jasmine Reyes got to add one final, impressive bit of work to her already enviable portfolio: a pro bono PSA for the Boston Alliance of Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer Youth (BAGLY). The nearly two-minute-long video is a stylish, glammed-out call-to-action starring RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Jujubee.