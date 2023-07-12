Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Advertisers borrowing cinematic techniques is nothing new, but the latest brand to do so couldn’t be further away from its chosen movie genre.

Dental hygiene brand SuperMouth has released the “Rise of SuperMouth,” an ode to superhero movies. This 35-minute film uses a hybrid of live-action and animation to tell a Marvel-style action story in which the villain, Cavitar, tempts kids to ruin their teeth with candy. Fortunately for them, the SuperMouth squad forms to battle Cavitar and his ilk.

“The Rise of SuperMouth”–written and directed by Daniel Robert Cohn and produced by Evan J. Cholfin–is based on a story by Dr. Hoss, Cohn and Cholfin, and follows an ordinary family who receives the call to greatness when Cavitar strikes. Incorporating the bright colors and superheroics of the MCU and similar franchises, the film emphasizes the power of healthy smiles, showing them to be potentially world-saving assets.

Teaming up for dental hygiene

SuperMouth was founded by husband-and-wife team Dr. Kami Hoss and Dr. Nazli Keri, who have worked in dentistry for more than 25 years. Setting up an amusement park-themed office to appeal to kids, their practice brought together dental and medical professionals alongside children’s entertainment experts to make oral care more fun.

To that end, the brand has introduced several kids-themed products over the years, including ice cream, an AR app, toys and comic books. Its superhero film is its latest attempt to entertain kids while promoting oral hygiene.

“We have always been entertainment-forward in our dental practice, and from the SuperMouth brand’s point of view, we see releasing the movie starring our SuperMouth Squad and Cavitar as a way for family audiences to fall in love with our characters and stories,” said Dr. Hoss in a statement. “They should be entertained first, which creates a positive association with mouth care.”

“The Rise of SuperMouth” premiered across social and online platforms, as well as appearing at the 26th Annual Dances With Films Festival at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood, Calif. on June 25.