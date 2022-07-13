How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Longchamp’s “It is not a bag. It is Le Pliage” summer 2021 campaign from creative agency Fred & Farid Los Angeles and Studio Sander Plug became the French accessory brand’s most successful campaign to date. Now they’re hoping to build on that success with two new spots using the same tagline.