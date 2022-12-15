Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Lebanese newspaper AnNahar—one of the most prominent media outlets in the Middle East—has garnered international recognition for its bold efforts standing up for freedom of speech and democracy. Its latest stunt continues in the same vein by reviving publications that were shut down due to political pressure and dysfunction.

On Dec. 12, readers who picked up the daily edition of AnNahar were met with a surprise. Inside its pages were spreads from six shuttered newspapers, written by those publications’ former staff. AnNahar invited the sidelined journalists to take over its paper and write that day’s stories in celebration of press freedom.

“Newspapers Inside the Newspaper,” created by agency Impact BBDO’s Beirut and Dubai teams, draws attention to the crisis in Lebanon’s media sector. Political corruption and economic instability have forced dozens of publications to close and waves of journalists to leave the profession, thus weakening press freedom in the country.

The special edition also coincided with the anniversary of the death of former AnNahar editor-in-chief and politician Gebran Tueni, who was assassinated in 2005 after speaking out against Syrian domination of Lebanon. Tueni was a key voice in the 2005 Cedar Revolution, a Lebanese independence movement.

Impact BBDO, AnNahar

With this campaign, AnNahar aims to convey the message that although journalists and activists including Tueni were suppressed, the voice of the free press can never be silenced.

“For AnNahar it is not enough to just say that we support freedom of the press,” the newspaper’s editor-in-chief Nayla Tueni said in a statement. “We have to prove it. And what better way to do that than to bring back to life some of the publications that were silenced and to give them one more chance to speak freely.”

AnNahar’s campaign coincided with the death anniversary of its former editor-in-chief and activist Gebran Tueni Impact BBDO, AnNahar

Print as protest

This is the latest initiative in which AnNahar subverted the medium of print to advocate for democracy.

Earlier this year, the publication won a Cannes Lions Grand Prix in Print and Publishing for “The Elections Edition,” which took a stand against public officials who were trying to obstruct elections by claiming that ballots couldn’t be printed due to shortages of paper and ink. AnNahar sent a message by deciding not to go to press with its daily paper on Feb. 2, 2022. The non-existent edition went viral and became part of a movement to ensure elections took place.

(Captions for the video have not been made available to Adweek. We will update the video once captions have been provided.) Impact BBDO, AnNahar

In 2019, AnNahar also won the Print and Publishing Grand Prix at Cannes for “The Blank Edition,” a similar stunt that printed a blank newspaper. The white space was a protest against political stalemate after elected officials had failed to form a government for months on end.

CREDITS:

Agency: Impact BBDO Beirut and Dubai

Chairman and CEO: Dani Richa

Managing director: Emile Tabanji

Chief creative officer: Ali Rez

Regional executive creative director: Joe Abou-Khaled

Senior art director: Anthony Asmar

Head of copy: Tarek Bacha

Associate creative director: Jarrad Pitts

Junior copywriter: Neamtallah Alam

Head of multimedia: Ramy Tannous

Traffic coordinator: Murtaza Talib