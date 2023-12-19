The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

Many brands are increasingly focused on capturing millennial and Gen Z audiences. Yet, with a July 2023 congressional hearing having confirmed the existence of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), isn’t it time that the industry starts reaching out to the extraterrestrial market?

MoonPie took note of the hearings. In the aftermath of these revelations, the company’s goal became clear: to become the first snack food to build brand loyalty with celestial beings. Partnering with agency Tombras, this led to a global out-of-home campaign unapologetically targeted toward “alien acquisition.”

To make a platform capable of reaching the aliens that, according to the hearings, already walk among us, the team needed to bring in the professionals. Embarking on a trip to the “UFO Capital” of the New Mexico desert, they tapped UAP experts Sean Cahill, Holly Wood and Daniel Oberhaus.

Together, they created a series of outreach efforts designed to appeal to a distinctly non-human audience, in a language that only aliens could understand.

Overcoming intergalactic barriers with snacks

MoonPie captured the results in a four-minute film. Breaking down the intention of the campaign, the narrator explains the limitless earning potential this new demographic could bring.

Noting that UAPs love certain locations, good music and great bargains, the specialists tapped into extraterrestrial language and know-how to win the alien audience.

“Wouldn’t it be awesome for MoonPie to go down in history as the brand that makes first confirmed contact with non-humans? And then captures the market,” Dooley Tombras, president of Tombras, said in a statement. “The fact that we’re even having this conversation is astounding.”

The platform included static, mobile and digital billboards, alongside airplane and boat banners, all set in designated “UAP hotpots” including Times Square in New York, Washington, DC, Roswell, NM, Cape Canaveral, London and Tokyo.

For its finale, the company hosted a drone show over the Pyramid of the Sun in Teotihuacan, Mexico. Aliens are urged to visit the website, which offers a chance for the first proven extraterrestrial to become MoonPie’s official “Alien-fluencer.”

“The July hearings made one thing clear: non-human biologics are on Earth,” said Cahill. “We don’t know much more about what that means, but it’s a fair question to ask: if we have non-human biologics, are there living non-humans among us? If there’s even a chance of that, communicating with them should be a top priority because it means taking one step closer to answering the ultimate question. Are we alone, or are we part of something much larger?”