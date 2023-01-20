Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

As a sponsor of the Rugby World Cup, Meta has released an AR-led campaign to allow fans to showcase their passions for their national teams.

The tech company is the official social media services supplier of the tournament, which takes place in France in September/October.

To begin its activation of the partnership, Meta has developed a series of experiences that will run across Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp such as an avatar creator which features six special filters for fans to transform themselves into their team’s mascot.

BETC Paris, Meta

Revving up for rugby

The three 15-second spots released to hype the first activation were developed through BETC, with the experience developed by Havas Play, Havas Events and Unit9, as well as Meta Creative X. They showcase how the platform’s technology can help evoke a fan’s excitement for the sport and their national team through augmented reality.

Olivier Apers, creative director at BETC Paris, commented: “It has been a pleasure working with the teams at Meta on these augmented experiences. While the metaverse isn’t here yet, we’re excited by its potential to bring excitement for the fans around the Rugby World Cup 2023.”

The aim of the partnership will see Meta support the tournament’s mission of making the Rugby World Cup a moment of celebration and sharing across France and the world. The company has stated that it hoped to become “the place where rugby fans around the world will come together to follow their favorite team and players”. It will also offer them information from the tournament organizers around the competition itself with further activations to be released later this year.

CREDITS:

Brand: Meta

Brand manager: Katie Ilharreborde

Ad agency: BETC Paris

Agency managers: Guillaume Espinet, Hector Amis, Pauline Gomis

Chief creative officer: Stephane Xiberras

Executive creative director: Olivier Apers

Art director: Jeremy Treccani

Copywriter: Baptiste Szuwarski

Strategic planner: Philippe Martin Davies

Traffic manager: Celine Laporte

Creative producer: Guillaume Denecker

TV producer: Slim Trabelsi

Production company: General Pop

Agency producer: Jeremie Vitard

Post production: Digital District