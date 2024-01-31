Mastercard's Kaitlynn Hong Learned Work-Life Balance at Home

Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week, April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass.
Growing up in Oakland, Calif., Kaitlynn Hong watched her mother balance her career as an accountant with her passion for painting. So when she arrived in New York to intern at Mastercard in 2019, she already had a template for working a day job while maintaining her side hustle as a makeup artist.
“I’m deeply passionate about it; it’s my art form,” she said, knowing how many creative people can struggle to monetize their passion, then end up producing work they don’t love.