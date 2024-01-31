Off the Clock

Mastercard's Kaitlynn Hong Learned Work-Life Balance at Home

The Web3 marketing specialist makes time for her passion as a makeup artist

Kaitlynn Hong putting makeup on a client
Kaitlynn Hong's clients have included Milk Makeup and Rare Beauty.Kaitlynn Hong
Headshot of Eva Kis
By Eva Kis

Growing up in Oakland, Calif., Kaitlynn Hong watched her mother balance her career as an accountant with her passion for painting. So when she arrived in New York to intern at Mastercard in 2019, she already had a template for working a day job while maintaining her side hustle as a makeup artist.

“I’m deeply passionate about it; it’s my art form,” she said, knowing how many creative people can struggle to monetize their passion, then end up producing work they don’t love.

This story first appeared in the Jan. 30, 2024, issue of Adweek magazine.

