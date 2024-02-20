Magnum's Artsy Film Reimagines Ice Cream as a Winter Treat

Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week , April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass .

Ice cream sales typically plunge with the temperatures, but an artsy black-and-white film from Unilever’s Magnum encourages consumers to use the treat as an escape from the winter blues.

Created by agency LOLA MullenLowe and directed by Juan Cabral through MJZ Films, the 90-second “Find Your Summer” begins as a moody film depicting the bleakness of winter, with snow, cloudy skies and bundled-up people.

Set to “In the Rain” by The Dramatics, the film transitions as sun breaks through and people enjoy a reprieve by soaking up the light and biting into a Magnum ice cream bar.

Magnum’s goal with the campaign is to “challenge norms by selling ice cream in winter,” said LOLA MullenLowe executive creative director Tomás Ostiglia.

The spot will air throughout February in the U.K. and Turkey, while digital out-of-home ads in Glasgow, Scotland, use real-time weather data to direct consumers to a bit of sun. A website powered by ShadeMap, Find Your Summer, provides the same service and links to Magnum delivery options. The effort also incorporates a print campaign and social media posts linking to Magnum’s ecommerce platform.

¨We all love that warm feeling you get when the sun shines during the depths of winter. It’s a pleasure that I feel viscerally whenever it happens,” Ben Curtis, global brand vice president of Magnum and category lead for luxury ice cream at Unilever, said in a statement. “It’s the same when you bite into a Magnum … We really wanted to play with this insight in this campaign.”

LOLA MullenLowe and Magnum have spent more than a decade pushing the boundaries of ice cream marketing with more artistic campaigns, such as a gown modeled at Paris Fashion Week, an anime film series and street murals in cities across Europe.

Last month, the brand took aim at imitators with its first ever foray into humor.

CREDITS

Magnum team

Global ice cream chief marketing officer: Julien Barraux

Global vice president, Magnum: Benjamin Curtis

Global senior marketing manager: Tugce Aksoy

Global digital lead: Sara Paixao

Global Magnum ice cream NOW and new media: Willem van Isselmuden

U.K. marketing manager: Shannon Lennon-Smith

Turkey marketing manager: Serkan Oguz

Turkey assistant brand manager: Alara Egrioglu

Lead agency: LOLA Mullenlowe (Madrid)

Executive creative director: Tomas Ostiglia

Creative directors: Jorge Zacher, Kevin Cabuli, Dante Zamboni

Creative team: Augusto Callegari, Pedro Mezzini

Design director: Yan Graller

Art director/designer: Alan Chung

Managing director: Tom Elliston

Account director: Catalina Aguirre

Account supervisor: Cristina Panea

Account executive: Sofía Perez

Head of strategic planning: Camila Facín

Strategy manager: Bruno Yanagui

Head of production: Felipe Calviño

Producer: Marina Saro

Production company: MJZ

Director: Juan Cabral

Managing director/executive producer: Lindsay Turnham

Head of production: Lucy Jones

Producer: Nicolás Abelovich

First assistant director: Federico Scarpelli

Director of production: Javier Juliá

VFX supervisor: Juan Pablo Listello

Wardrobe stylist: Sol Montalvo

Production designer: Charly Carnota

Makeup artist: Marisa Wehit

Home economist: Toni Krank

Post coordinator: Jula Castagnino

Edit: Emiliano Fardaus

SFX coordinator: Nasa FX

Production manager: Pat Rzeznik

Production coordinator: Federico Falasca

Production service company: Labhouse

Managing director: Flora Fernandez Marengo

Post house/VFX: Glassworks VFX (Barcelona)

VFX supervisor/creative director: Carlos Navarro

Executive producer, VFX/head of production: Olaia Casal

Set supervisor/compositing artist: Juan Listello

Compositing artists: Gloria Bernabé, Noa Bofill, Roberto García, Albert García

Colorist: Julia Rosseti

Sound designer: Aimar Molero

Postproducer: Anna Gispert

Music company: Big Sync Music

Music supervisor: Alicia Leinot

Media agency: Mindshare UK

Planning business director: Tess Domenet

Planning account director: Natasha Irwin

Planning account manager: Elle Dockree

Print account director: Nathan Hope

AV account director: Holly Gibson

Media partner: Kinetic

Out of home account director: Shahin Ejtehadi

OOH account manager: George Peto