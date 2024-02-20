Magnum's Artsy Film Reimagines Ice Cream as a Winter Treat

Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week, April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass.
Ice cream sales typically plunge with the temperatures, but an artsy black-and-white film from Unilever’s Magnum encourages consumers to use the treat as an escape from the winter blues.
Created by agency LOLA MullenLowe and directed by Juan Cabral through MJZ Films, the 90-second “Find Your Summer” begins as a moody film depicting the bleakness of winter, with snow, cloudy skies and bundled-up people.
Set to “In the Rain” by The Dramatics, the film transitions as sun breaks through and people enjoy a reprieve by soaking up the light and biting into a Magnum ice cream bar.
Magnum’s goal with the campaign is to “challenge norms by selling ice cream in winter,” said LOLA MullenLowe executive creative director Tomás Ostiglia.
The spot will air throughout February in the U.K. and Turkey, while digital out-of-home ads in Glasgow, Scotland, use real-time weather data to direct consumers to a bit of sun. A website powered by ShadeMap, Find Your Summer, provides the same service and links to Magnum delivery options. The effort also incorporates a print campaign and social media posts linking to Magnum’s ecommerce platform.
¨We all love that warm feeling you get when the sun shines during the depths of winter. It’s a pleasure that I feel viscerally whenever it happens,” Ben Curtis, global brand vice president of Magnum and category lead for luxury ice cream at Unilever, said in a statement. “It’s the same when you bite into a Magnum … We really wanted to play with this insight in this campaign.”
LOLA MullenLowe and Magnum have spent more than a decade pushing the boundaries of ice cream marketing with more artistic campaigns, such as a gown modeled at Paris Fashion Week, an anime film series and street murals in cities across Europe.
Last month, the brand took aim at imitators with its first ever foray into humor.
