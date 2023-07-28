Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.
Earlier this year, crowds of onlookers gathered outside Louis Vuitton stores in Paris, London, New York and Tokyo to catch a glimpse of legendary Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. From the shop windows, strikingly lifelike robots of Kusama–dressed in her signature polka dots—gazed out at the spectators, occasionally blinking or waving.