The Louis Vuitton Window Artist Bringing ‘Street Theater’ Beyond the Shop

For Faye McLeod, retail window displays are a way to build the brand across both physical and online worlds

Louis Vuitton Kusama shop
Louis Vuitton drew attention with a sculpture of Yayoi Kusama peering over the roof of its flagship store in ParisLVMH
By Brittaney Kiefer

 

Earlier this year, crowds of onlookers gathered outside Louis Vuitton stores in Paris, London, New York and Tokyo to catch a glimpse of legendary Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. From the shop windows, strikingly lifelike robots of Kusama–dressed in her signature polka dots—gazed out at the spectators, occasionally blinking or waving.

Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney is Adweek's European creativity editor.

