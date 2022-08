The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

Cash App continues to blend star power and financial literacy with the launch of its latest campaign, “That’s Money.” For the latest installations, the brand tapped two major stars: Grammy award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.