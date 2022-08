Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

If you happen to be among the 444,000 Instagram followers of L.A.-based Camden “Cammie” Scott, you know the sort of content the perky creator is likely to drop into your feed.