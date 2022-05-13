Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Judi Dench has never appeared in a TV commercial—until now. The Academy Award-winning British actress fronts a new campaign for U.K. price-comparison service MoneySuperMarket, with the high-stakes mission of helping the public save money during the cost of living crisis.