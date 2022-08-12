By now, many of us understand that there is no one-size-fits-all image that represents all of motherhood, having moved beyond the societal pressures that dictate every single detail to make way for a more empathetic understanding of parenting. Still, in certain spaces continue to uphold the prototypical characteristics of a mother—straight, cisgender, and perfectly coiffed with bottomless energy and time, just to start—making those who exist outside of those very narrow boxes feel unwelcome or even unworthy of the “mom” title.