Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

It’s no secret that rapper Yung Gravy has an affinity for older women—a detail that has managed to spill over from his personal life into his professional partnerships. This time around, the viral star is teaming up with Jimmy John’s for a side-splitting sendup of the Bachelor franchise to promote its limited-edition Red Velvet cookie just in time for Valentine’s Day, while also giving new meaning to the notoriously NSFW acronym.

The brazenly-titled “MILF & Cookies – Red Velvet,” created by agency partner VaynerMedia with production management by Eva Nosidam, finds the “multi-platinum rapper & MILF connoisseur” cavorting with a houseful of contestants in the 40-70+ age range, as they dramatically (and comically) battle it out for the sweet treat … and ostensibly their host’s affection.

“If you give a MILF a cookie … she’s gonna ask for Gravy,” says the controversial “Betty (Get Money)” rapper—who famously showed up to the 2022 MTV VMA awards with TikTok star Addison Rae’s mother as his date—in the 90-second reality-show styled spot directed by Nema Vand.

Gravy is ultimately torn in his quest to find the “Mother I’d Like to Feed.”

This isn’t the first time a brand has turned to the artist and his appreciation of older women. After his song “Martha Stewart” went viral in 2020, the Yung Gravy teamed with the actual homemaking mogul the following year to help promote her line of frozen food.

“I’ve been counting down the days until the release of the Red Velvet Cookie,” said the artist, who released a teaser video in honor of the dessert’s in-store launch, in a company statement.

“We have the opportunity to increase our menu offerings through innovative menu items that we know will delight our guests,” said Darin Dugan, CMO at Jimmy John’s, in the statement. “Partnering with a true brand fan, like Yung Gravy, to bring this delicious Red Velvet Cookie to the masses in time for Valentine’s Day, just felt like the right thing to do. So, forget the box of chocolates—those looking for something sweet need look no further than their favorite sandwich shop, Jimmy John’s.”

Both the teaser and full video can be found on YouTube and the artist’s and brand’s social channels.