Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

A die-hard football fan named Andrew has converted his garage into a mini-stadium, surrounding himself with team memorabilia and indulging in wacky game-day rituals.

Iliza Shlesinger is here for it—up to a point.

The comedian, returning for another round of Seagram’s 7 commercials, gets a peek into Andrew’s superstitious pre-kickoff habit. Namely, he kisses a stuffed moose for good luck.

Shlesinger will “absolutely not” join in that custom, she says in a 15-second video, but she’s happy to cheer Andrew on from the sidelines.

Seagrams 7

The ad, aptly named “Football,” is part of Seagram’s 7’s new campaign celebrating the fine art of the group hang and touting a you-do-you attitude.

“It’s Your Spot,” from longtime agency of record Forsman & Bodenfors, breaks out of the brand’s previous dive bar-themed ads to center on everyday gathering places.

“The message is right on brand for me because it’s about being industrious and creating your own fun anywhere you find yourself—you don’t need a really expensive night out at a big, fancy bar,” Shlesinger told Adweek. “I like it because it’s a really warm campaign that has an Americana feel to it.”

This must be the place

Shlesinger has appeared in back-to-back Seagram’s campaigns, from two previous summers, that revel in dive bar culture and its denizens. “It’s Your Spot” continues to herald “the regulars,” but this time outside of their traditional neighborhood pubs.

“We talked a lot as a team about how the same mentality that it takes to be a regular at a bar is needed to become a ‘regular’ with a group of friends,” Nicola Heckles, vp of Seagram’s 7 American blended whiskey, told Adweek. “There’s a code you develop and live by, and that sense of community is worth celebrating and protecting.”

Seagrams 7

A second spot, called “Fishing,” illustrates the point, starring a fisherman named Mark who tells tall tales. His friends don’t believe he spotted a shark in the lake they’re all lounging around, but Shlesinger is willing to keep an open mind because Mark does “make a mean 7&7,” she says. “So cheers to your shark, Mark.”

The nearsighted character who’s prone to exaggeration, by the way, is played by prolific actor and frequent pitchman Matty Cardarople. The campaign shot last fall in leafy Calabasas, on the outskirts of Los Angeles.

Post-pandemic partying

The creative takes its cues from consumer behavior in the current environment, according to Steve Gorski, head of strategy at Forsman & Bodenfors.

“As drinking habits have changed and too many dive bars have closed since the pandemic, it was important to meet drinkers where they’re at—and we’re seeing them drink more outside of bars and into the great outdoors,” Gorski told Adweek. “We were inspired by our dive bar regulars, and how they create new spaces to make their own watering holes—the unofficial drinking spots that become official for a group of friends through history and memories.”

Seagram’s 7, a legacy Diageo-owned brand known in some circles as a classic “mom drink,” is on the hunt for new consumers. Heckles describes the target demo as rural and suburban partiers in “the new American heartland.”

“Our opportunities lie with younger drinkers in both on- and off-premise occasions,” Heckles said.

Comic standing

Shlesinger, an alum of Adweek’s Creative 100 list, had a hand in the concept, storyboards and script, per Heckles, and the stand-up comic said she chooses only brand deals where she can flex her own muscles, never wanting to be “a talking head for hire.”

“When a brand wants to work with me, they’re going into it hoping I’ll punch up the lines and bring my creativity to it,” Shlesinger said. “When they partner with me, they’re partnering for my voice.”

Shlesinger, who recently published her second book and dropped her sixth Netflix special “Hot Forever,” plans to go on tour in the fall. She also has a few new TV projects launching soon.

“It’s Your Spot” will debut on digital platforms including the Seagram’s 7 Instagram, Facebook and YouTube channels, and Shlesinger will share with her followers.