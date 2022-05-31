Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

“What is the American Dream?” It’s a time-tested question that has yielded countless different visions that have evolved across different generations. While there is no singular answer, the responses are largely unified by themes of opportunity and personal agency.