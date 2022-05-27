Ecommerce

How BuzzFeed Found Success in Livestream Shopping 

Finding consistency in an inconsistent medium 

Sean T. Smith for Adweek
By Alexandra Bower

In today’s world of converging experiences, BuzzFeed found opportunity and success in the livestream shopping space. In 2021, the company streamed more than 60 different live shopping events that attracted more than 4.4 million visitors. With an audience who watched over 1.1 million minutes of content, BuzzFeed is integrating the real world with the virtual to shine a light on products for a global community. 

