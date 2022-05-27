How BuzzFeed Found Success in Livestream Shopping 

Looking to refine your retail marketing campaign? Join leaders from Wayfair, PacSun, Rent the Runway and more at Commerce Week , July 26–28, in NYC. We'll explore purpose-driven marketing, the Metaverse, social commerce, community and more. Save 40% on your pass now! .

In today’s world of converging experiences, BuzzFeed found opportunity and success in the livestream shopping space. In 2021, the company streamed more than 60 different live shopping events that attracted more than 4.4 million visitors. With an audience who watched over 1.1 million minutes of content, BuzzFeed is integrating the real world with the virtual to shine a light on products for a global community.