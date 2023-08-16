Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

In a slice of musical serendipity, the 50th anniversary of hip-hop comes just a month before rap icon Nas’ 50th birthday. Cognac brand Hennessy brings that fusion to life as it continues its longtime partnership with the Grammy-winning rapper.

The campaign features a minute-long video in which Nas, who will celebrate his birthday in September, pens a love letter to the genre that he helped define: “I was born a month after you. Before I knew what to call you…I felt you.”

Photographer Renell Medrano shot the ad. The New York City boroughs of Queens and the Bronx are represented throughout the film since they have personal significance to the creators as well as hip-hop itself. Medrano was raised in the Bronx, the birthplace of hip-hop, while Nas is from Queens, another important place in the genre’s history.

The campaign also features a limited-edition bottle co-created by Nas and emblazoned with the first redesign of Hennessy’s logo.

The bottle, featured prominently in the spot, includes an image of the rapper’s face and callbacks to his classic album covers, the culture’s graffiti roots and the legendary Queensbridge projects where he and several notable pioneers got their start.

“It means a lot to me to celebrate this legendary moment in hip-hop history with Hennessy, a brand that has supported me for over 10 years,” Nas said in a statement. “Hennessy is part of our culture and continues to inspire generations of hip-hop fans.”

The brand hosted activations across the country in 14 markets Aug. 11 to commemorate hip-hop’s official birthday.

“We believe hip-hop means something different to each country, state, city and neighborhood,” Jasmin Allen, svp of Hennessy, told Adweek. “’Rep Yours’ is about paying homage to the innovators who came before and the artists who are up next—celebrating hip-hop’s 50th birthday while also pushing the limits for the next 50 years.”

Earlier this summer, Hennessy hosted an exclusive event at New York’s Hall des Lumieres, where guests were treated to a multi-sensory experience with specialty cocktails, chicken and waffle appetizers (a nod to soul-food restaurant chain Sweet Chick, which Nas co-owns), and a digital show about the history of the genre. Nas also performed live, and his new album dropped at midnight during the event.





Attendees also had the opportunity to participate in the brand’s Creator Studio, where they could shoot their own hip-hop album covers on a custom LED backdrop and take home a souvenir CD case, which also included a “track list” of ingredients for one of three cocktails served at the event.

‘Not new to this, true to this’

Whereas many brands shied away from being associated with hip-hop in its early days, Hennessy has long embraced its relationship. The nearly 260-year-old brand has been name-checked in more than 2,000 songs over the last five decades. For the campaign, Hennessy compiled 50 of those tracks in a Spotify playlist.

50 years of Hip Hop. 50 songs to celebrate the day and the culture that changed the world. Drop the songs you would add to the playlist 👇https://t.co/TY5RPjuxOl Happy 50th Hip Hop 🥃

Please drink responsibly. pic.twitter.com/qJE3ZNpFw5 — Hennessy (@Hennessy) August 11, 2023

“Hennessy has a long history of celebrating hip-hop and has become recognized for its innovative artistic collaborations with prominent cultural influencers spanning various creative verticals,” said Allen. “Our brand mantra is ‘Never stop. Never settle… representing the notion that the pursuit of achievement is an endeavor worth celebrating and championing in others, which we see across generations of hip-hop artists striving for greatness.”

Allen added that the brand hopes to continue evolving its organic relationship with Nas for decades to come.

“Nas has been a champion of our brand long before our formal partnership began more than ten years ago,” she said. “Starting with our Wild Rabbit campaign, to Dear Destiny, to this Limited-Edition Bottle, we’re excited to continue growing our partnership with this hip-hop icon. [He] has transcended the rap game through his lyrics and artistry while also setting the entire culture of hip-hop on a new course through his various business ventures.”