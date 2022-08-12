The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

State and local governments have offered tax rebates on electric vehicles as a way to incentivize purchases that help the environment. Greenfield Natural Meat Co., a subsidiary of the carbon neutral food company Maple Leaf Foods, is playing on those programs by offering a bacon rebate as part of a “Have Your Meat and Eat it Too” 360 campaign from No Fixed Address.