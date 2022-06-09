Beer & Spirits

Greek Beer Brand Aims to Help Consumers Overcome 'Phubbing'

The film sees a couple divided due to the distractions provided by their mobile phones

Alfa's campaign aims to bring people back back together, away from the distractions of their phones.alfa
By Stephen Lepitak

9 seconds ago

With the release of the mobile phone, the pace of the world sped up and the attention deficit grew as we could all become contactable anywhere there was a signal. That became even more distracting with smartphones and the ability to access the internet, at speed while on the go. This campaign for Greek beer brand Alfa explores just how intrusive to relationships the amount of time people spend on their phones can become.

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

