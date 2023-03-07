Getting Around Our Cities Should Be Fun, FreeNow Reminds Us

Join iconic brands and world-class marketing leaders at Brandweek to unlock powerful insights and impact-driven strategies. Attend in Miami or virtually, Sept. 11–14. Save 50% with early-bird passes .

European mobility app FreeNow has released a new creative platform that will be promoted by a through-the-line campaign that tells users to “Feel FreeNow.”

The licensed ride-hailing and multi-mobility app, which is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, operates across 10 European countries. It offers users access to book taxis, private hire vehicles, car sharing, public transport services, e-mopeds, e-bikes and e-scooters.

Having undergone a complete brand redesign, it has released its first Pan-European campaign since appointing agency BMB in March last year.

The stop motion animated hero film, titled “Free City,” aims to build a world of its own using a spinning zoetrope model that emulates urban life and relatable city scenarios, while being somewhat offbeat with its inhabitants stuck in a repetitive loop.

In the film, a woman is roused from her loop and embarks on a journey across the city using various modes of transportation offered through the app.

The new “Feel FreeNow” positioning appears at the end of the film. It was developed around the desire by “cityholics” to be active and participate in exciting moments without wasting time figuring out how to get there.

“This campaign is a big moment for the brand as we look to launch our new creative platform across our markets, and we’re excited to see it come to life in such a creatively ambitious and distinctive way,” Grae Barnes, vp of brand and communications at FreeNow, explained in a statement.

The film will run on TV and video on demand alongside supporting radio, social media and out-of-home activity, beginning in March in Ireland before expanding into the U.K. in April. It will also roll out across Germany, Spain, Italy, Poland and Greece in the following months—with local teams adapting the assets to suit their local market offering.

