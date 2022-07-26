How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now.
Finding a new phrase that explains a feeling or circumstance that you could never find the words to describe is a universally delightful experience. That’s just one reason that, while learning a new language takes time and it isn’t easy, there are major moments of satisfaction along the way.