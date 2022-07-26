How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Finding a new phrase that explains a feeling or circumstance that you could never find the words to describe is a universally delightful experience. That’s just one reason that, while learning a new language takes time and it isn’t easy, there are major moments of satisfaction along the way.