Every Super Bowl 58 Ad in Under Two Minutes

Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week , April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass .

It’s once again time for the biggest night for advertising. And football, too. And don’t forget Usher fans. And the Swifties.

But here at ADWEEK, it’s obviously all about the ads. And what a night it was, with the game going into overtime and an additional five spots officially airing during the game.

With each ad slot costing an estimated $7 millions for 30 seconds, advertisers are betting their work stands out above the crowd and earns your attention (and dollars).

We know time is money, so that’s why we fit every ad from tonight—all 66—into a two-minute video. And if you’re interested in seeing the full spots, you can find them in our gallery here.