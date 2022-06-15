How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now.
Shaving can feel like more of a necessity during the summer, when the heat makes people consider just how much skin—and hair—they want to show. Eos and agency Mischief @ No Fixed Address are using a summer “Shaving Skincare for Anyone & Anywhere” campaign to spotlight the many places on their body people shave, ranging from mustaches, armpits and legs to thighs and toes.