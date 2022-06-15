How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Shaving can feel like more of a necessity during the summer, when the heat makes people consider just how much skin—and hair—they want to show. Eos and agency Mischief @ No Fixed Address are using a summer “Shaving Skincare for Anyone & Anywhere” campaign to spotlight the many places on their body people shave, ranging from mustaches, armpits and legs to thighs and toes.