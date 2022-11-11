Skating culture has seen fluctuating popularity since the ’70s as well as a recent resurgence thanks to social media. Even rapper and business mogul Dr. Dre appreciates a good pair of roller skates.

Unfortunately, his beloved skates are also the objective of a high-velocity heist. At least, that’s the subject of a new short film for a special item celebrating the anniversary of his iconic studio album, The Chronic.

Dr. Dre and Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine launched a limited edition pair of roller skates created in collaboration with the iconic roller rink Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace. As part of the launch, Doomsday Entertainment created a five-minute film directed by Ben Dean that features ace skaters from Flipper’s as they steal the skates from a guarded transport vehicle.

The thieves try to make a quick escape as they’re pursued by a swarm of security through the streets and back alleys, eventually hiding out in a roller rink. The film ends with a cameo from Dr. Dre himself, dishing out some threats if his skates aren’t ultimately returned.

Skating through the streets

According to the label, Dean and director of photography Patrick Golan aimed to make the footage feel as real and raw as possible. To achieve this, they worked with former pro rollerblader and camera operator Connor O’Brien to track the action on wheels of his own, making viewers feel immersed into the heist.

Through his previous work for his brand, Beats by Dre, the entrepreneur has continued to make efforts to connect with Gen Z through cinematic work and diverse casting. He continues that effort through The Chronic skates and the work promoting it, tapping into a growing subculture that blends nostalgia and modern-day performance.

Those interested in claiming a pair of their own limited-edition roller skates will have multiple opportunities online and in person: Fans in London and New York can stop by Flipper’s locations on Nov. 16 and purchase a pair while supplies last, while the rest can enter for a chance to win their own through a sweepstakes on the official site. Ecommerce giant NTWRK will also host a live sale of the skates on Nov. 17.