Call for Nominations: ADWEEK's Creative 100 2024

Each year, ADWEEK’s Creative 100 honors the most creative and innovative professionals in the world. The list recognizes visionary talent who over the past year have broken ground across advertising, marketing, social media, TV and streaming, filmmaking, visual art and more.

While the final list is curated by ADWEEK’s editors, we also open up the nomination process externally. Anyone who wishes to nominate a potential honoree can do so using the form below.

Be sure to check that your nominee wasn’t previously recognized, because the Creative 100 doesn’t repeat names.

This year’s categories include:

Agency Creative Leaders: ECDs, CCOs, founders etc.

Rising Agency Creative Talent: copywriters, designers, ACDs, CDs, etc.

Brand Innovators: individuals who are overseeing and innovating a brand’s creative output.

Media, TV and Streaming Innovators: individuals driving creativity or making visionary work at media, TV and streaming companies – could be TV creators, podcasters, newsletter founders, etc.

Directors: filmmakers who have also directed ads or work for brands.

Influencers and Celebrities: those who are challenging norms or influencing culture in groundbreaking ways.

Visual Artists: animators, designers, photographers, etc. – must have done some brand work.

The deadline for submissions is April 9.

This year’s Creative 100 winners will be recognized in ADWEEK’s June issue.